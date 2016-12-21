Federal regulators approve proposed nuclear reactors near Gaffney

Federal regulators have awarded licenses for Duke Energy to build two nuclear reactors near Gaffney, although the power company has not yet indicated if it will actually construct them.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Wednesday approved the combined construction and operating licenses for a pair of next-generation AP1000 reactors at the William S. Lee Generating Station. Duke first applied for the license in 2007, but has since slowed down its work on the project as power demand fell and other energy sources — most notably natural gas — became less expensive in the early 2010s.

“We continue to regard new nuclear as a viable option for the future for our customers,” Duke Energy spokeswoman Rita Sipe said. “We evaluate new (power) generation based on many factors, including energy needs, project costs, carbon regulation and natural gas prices.”

Duke operates six nuclear plants in the Carolinas, but has not built a new one since 1987. The Lee station is the site of what would have been a seventh reactor before the project was abandoned in the 1980s.

The company is also eyeing nuclear construction projects in Jenkinsville by South Carolina Electric and Gas and in Waynesboro, Georgia by the Southern Company. SCE&G initially projected its plant would cost around $11 billion to build (much like Duke predicted), but has since raised that estimate up to $13.7 billion. SCE&G has blamed subcontractor problems that stem from being among the first to build an AP1000 reactor in the U.S.

The combined license covers both the construction and operation for the Lee station. Duke would not be pressed to make a decision anytime soon, as the license would last until 2056.

NRC regulators gave a safety clearance for the Lee Station in August.