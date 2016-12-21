Man serving life sentence for killing Columbia baker now charged with murdering fellow inmate

Two inmates have been charged with the murder last month of a third inmate at a maximum-security state prison.

The state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that Courtney Pauling and Lorenzo Young have been charged with murder for the stabbing death of Reico Welch last month. The incident happened at McCormick Correctional Institution on Nov. 19, according to arrest warrants.

Corrections officials said Pauling and Young were witnessed leaving Welch’s cell with homemade knives and blood on their clothing.

Young is serving a life sentence for killing a Columbia baker during an attempted 2013 robbery, in addition to several armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Prison records show Pauling has been serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree assault and battery, armed robbery, kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

At the time of his death, Welch had served 8 years of a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.