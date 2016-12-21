SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the noon newscast:

— A man serving a life sentence for killing a Columbia bakery employee is now accused of killing a fellow prison inmate.

— New report shows the number of South Carolinians without health insurance has dropped since the Affordable Care Act took effect.

— A former boyfriend is now charged with obstructing justice in the case of a North Charleston woman missing 11 years.

— Federal regulators will allow Duke Energy to build two nuclear reactors near Gaffney, although the project’s future is still uncertain.