Number of uninsured South Carolina declines according to a new report

The number of South Carolinians without health insurance has dropped in the last few years, according to a newly-released report from the Commonwealth Fund.

The Fund’s data showed that South Carolina saw a 7 percentage point decrease after healthcare insurance exchanges went online as part of the Affordable Care Act in 2013. The state’s 23 percent uninsured rate dropped to 16 percent in 2015. The report also noted the rate of uninsured children fell from 7 percent to 4 percent.

Commonwealth Vice President for Coverage and Access Sara Collins told South Carolina Radio Network the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the reason that number dropped in the state. “In South Carolina, about 200,000 people have gained health insurance coverage because of the Affordable Care Act,” she said.

The report is part of the nonpartisan health research foundation’s ongoing evaluation and ranking of how the health care system is working state-by-state.

Collins said that more people in the state are going to the doctor. “We’ve also found in this report a big increase in the number of people who have access to doctors for the first time,” Collins said.

The report also makes recommendations on access to health care coverage as the ACA faces an uncertain future under the Republican Congress and a Trump administration.

The full report can be viewed here.