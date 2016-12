Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Bond was set at $146,000 for a former state House majority leader charged on 30 corruption-related counts.

— Two people have been arrested in the murder of a North Charleston teen.

— Realtors would need to pass a criminal background check to renew their state licenses under a new bill proposed at the Statehouse.

— A former Gaffney police officer is now facing assault charges for his treatment of an inmate in the county jail.