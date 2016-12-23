SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Congressman Mick Mulvaney has not left office yet, but at least one candidate is already making plans to replace him.

— A court date has been delayed until April for a large scale racketeering case against the Irish Travellers community in Aiken County.

— A company that makes air flow measuring devices will remain in Horry County when it expands, creating potentially 100 new jobs.

— Another South Carolina politico has been appointed to the Trump White House.