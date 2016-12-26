Salmonella concerns lead Spartanburg company to recall pork skins

Federal regulators say a Spartanburg company has recalled more than 7,600 pounts of pork skin products because of the possibility that they were contaminated with Salmonella through the seasonings used.

The snacks included in the recall by Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, were manufactured between September 27 and December 13 and shipped to retailers in both Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the contamination threat was due seasonings made by a supplier that are used in some of the company’s products. In a release, the USDA said it recalled Valley Milk Products’ seasonings containing powdered milk earlier this month because of possible Salmonella contamination.

To this point, there have been no confirmed reports of illness as a result of eating these products, the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service said. Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause one of the most common of food borne illnesses – salmonellosis. Common symptoms are diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever 12 to 24 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness lasts between 4 and 7 days and while most people recover without treatment, some may need to be hospitalized.

Salmonella contamination can pose a risk to even healthy individuals. Those with compromised immune systems and the very young and old are at even greater risk.

The following pork skin products are subject to the recall:

•4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

•3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

•399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 2317.”

The products covered bear establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You are encouraged to throw away or return any products covered by the recall.