More federal money available in SC for Hurricane Matthew recovery

More aid money from the federal government is headed to South Carolina to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has provided $65.3 million in disaster recovery through Community Development Block Grants.

Eligible residents can apply for the aid to cover expenses like damaged property, down payment assistance programs and debris removal and costs that are not covered by other federal money.

The October storm caused damage from the coast into the Midlands. The Governor’s Office has previously said the storm caused more than $340 million worth of damage to public infrastructure in South Carolina. That figure does not include damage to private property. Roads and bridges throughout the storm zone were washed out and left in need of repair by the storm’s heavy rains.

$1.5 billion in HUD grant dollars will be going to six states that were affected by the severe flooding and hurricanes.