Sen. Graham threatening to end U.S. funding for the UN. due to Israeli settlement vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham is threatening to put a stop to U.S. funding for the United Nations due to the Israeli settlement vote.

Graham told CNN that he will propose a bill in Congress to halt U.S. funding for the United Nations unless the U.N. Security Council repeals the recently passed resolution condemning Israeli settlements and labeling them as illegal. Graham is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The U.N. resolution is a major reprimand to Israel as the U.S. is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and could have vetoed it, but abstained, which allowed it to be adopted.

After the vote Friday, Graham released a statement saying that President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry went from “naïve and foolish to flat-out reckless” in letting the resolution to be adopted.

White House officials said the decision not to veto was in line with long standing U.S. opposition to the Israeli settlements, saying that they lead to violence and prevent peace.