S.C. lawmakers bring back moped legislation

A moped safety bill that failed to pass the South Carolina Statehouse earlier this year is being reintroduced for the upcoming session.

The State newspaper reports that State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, and State Rep. Bill Crosby, R-North Charleston, are bringing back tougher restrictions that nearly passed to become state law last summer.

Hembree and Crosby prefiled legislation that would require moped drivers register with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, follow the same rules as all other vehicles on the road and wear reflective vests at night. The legislation also would require those moped drivers under age 21 to wear a helmet.

Two more House members — State Reps. Mike Ryhal, R-Myrtle Beach, and Alan Clemmons, R- Myrtle Beach — are filing legislation that would also require moped passengers wear reflective vests and mandate the bikes have a flashing taillight.

Gov. Nikki Haley vetoed the bill last session, calling the requirements government overreach.

Lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto as unlikely Haley allies on the Democratic side — House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, and State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, claimed the proposed requirements would be a burden for moped riders.

Malloy told the newspaper that he is not against tougher moped restrictions entirely, but only certain requirements like the reflective vests.