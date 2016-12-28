10th Circuit Solicitor dies after battle with cancer

A woman who spent nearly a dozen years as the top prosecutor for South Carolina’s northwest corner has passed away following a long battle with cancer.

10th Circuit Solicitor Chrissy Adams died at home overnight Tuesday surrounded by family, according to Deputy Solicitor David Wagner. Adams had not sought reelection last month due to her health and was entering the final days of her term. Wagner told the Anderson Independent-Mail that Adams had been receiving hospice care regularly before she died.

According to her solicitor’s office bio, Adams graduated from Clemson University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s degree in Management and with a law degree from the University of South Carolina law school five years later. She began her legal career as an assistant prosecutor in Charleston before moving to Seneca in 1997 and working for the 13th Judicial Circuit. She was hired as Deputy Solicitor for Oconee County two years later. In 2004, Adams was elected Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor — a circuit that covers Anderson and Oconee counties.

Adams also served on the Anderson County Alternative School Board, the Carolina First Advisory Board and the Tri-County Technical College Foundation Board. She was married to Eddie Adams, a former Oconee County Republican Party chairman and former chair of the South Carolina Transportation Commission. The pair have two sons.

Wagner was elected by voters to replace Adams. He has served as Deputy Solicitor since Adams took over the post in 2005.