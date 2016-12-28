Dylann Roof’s death penalty phase trial begins next week

Dylann Roof signaled to a judge Wednesday that he still plans to act as his own attorney during the death penalty phase trial when it begins next week.

According to the Post and Courier, Roof told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel at a hearing that he will represent himself when the sentencing phase begins Tuesday. The same jury that convicted him on 33 federal charges two weeks ago will decide if Roof should get the death penalty or life in prison.

Roof told the judge that he does not plan on calling any witness or presenting any evidence to the jury to persuade them not to give him capital punishment. Roof also said that he will not present any evidence related to the state of his mental health.

The judge told Roof that he can change his mind and bring his attorneys back, up until opening statements begin next week.

The three black and nine white jurors needed just two hours to convict Roof on Dec. 15. The 33 counts included hate crimes, obstructing religion and firearms violations in connection with the mass shooting that killed nine.

Investigators said Roof fired 77 rounds at the Emanuel AME Church killing the group of parishioners during their weekly Bible study.