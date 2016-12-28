Former congressional candidate, son, say horse theft arrest due to misunderstanding

A former Charleston County councilman and unsuccessful candidate for Congress said his arrest earlier this month on a livestock theft charge was part of a misunderstanding.

Curtis Bostic told the Charleston Post & Courier he was trying to rescue a malnourished horse in Kentucky. Records at Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, KY show Bostic was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking of livestock on December 18. He posted bond the following morning. The paper notes Breathitt County sheriff deputies reported the former Republican councilman was part of a group of people “stealing” horses along the side of a road. Another man was also arrested.

Bostic’s son Daniel posted an explanation in several Twitter posts Tuesday, after the Post & Courier became aware of the arrest. He noted that horses in eastern Kentucky are often set free to graze grassy areas that were once coal mines. Sometimes the horses are abandoned, but it’s not always clear which horses are abandoned and neglected and which are

“Yes my dad was arrested for lawfully rescuing starving horses. He was doing the right thing and I am very proud of him,” the younger Bostic posted Wednesday. He later added, “CRAZY that we live in a country where you can be ARRESTED for rescuing a starving animal,” including a horse emoji and a crying emoji in the post.

It was not clear if Bostic had permission to take the horses, although Daniel said the group had the property owner’s approval.

Bostic is a former Charleston County councilman who served from 2000 until 2008. He ran for Congress in 2013 after then-U.S. Rep. Tim Scott resigned to become a senator. He made it to the GOP primary runoff, but ultimately lost to former governor Mark Sanford’s high-profile bid to return to Congress.