Proposed legislation would require smoke alarms in residential rental units in S.C.

A state representative is proposing legislation that would require all existing rental units to be equipped with approved and properly functioning smoke alarms.

State Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens, told South Carolina Radio Network that it would be the responsibility of the landlord to install the smoke alarms. “The legislation is a recognition that smoke alarms are a necessity in today’s world,” he said.

South Carolina’s existing Landlord-Tenant Act does not specifically mandate landlords must provide smoke detectors in their rental properties. It does require they comply with building codes.

“We’ve had instances of tenants, they obviously are renting out their location and it doesn’t have a smoke alarm and unfortunately there is a fire in the unit and we’ve had some deaths especially with children,” Collins said.

A 2009 South Carolina Court of Appeals ruling reinforced that state law does not give tenants the ability to sue landlords simply for lack of an alarm system unless the tenant had previously contacted the landlord about the risk. That case involved the estates of two Seneca residents who died in a rental property fire.

Collins said his proposal would also require the owner of a rental property to complete a smoke alarm compliance sheet and establishes a fine as a penalty for a violation.