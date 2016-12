Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Dylann Roof was back in court a week before the death penalty phase of his trial begins.

— The chief prosecutor for South Carolina’s northwest corner has passed away following a long battle with cancer.

— A former Charleston County councilman and unsuccessful candidate for Congress is facing livestock theft charges in Kentucky.

— Year in Review: The Pinnacle Mountain Fire burned more than 10,000 acres in the South Carolina mountains.