Another competency hearing for Dylann Roof

Another competency hearing has been ordered for Dylann Roof, the Emanuel AME Church shooter. A judge ordered it for Monday, that’s a day before the penalty phase of his hate crimes trial is slated to get underway.

The Post and Courier reports the move came a day after the 22-year-old convicted killer told a federal judge that he is going to represent himself during the penalty phase. That’s where a jury will decide whether to sentence him to the death penalty or a life in prison for shooting and killing nine black worshipers at the church June 17, 2015.

Roof also told a federal judge on Wednesday that he intends to make an opening statement, but will not offer up any witnesses or evidence in his defense.

The attorney who represented Roof during the first part of the trial requested the competency hearing.

An independent psychiatrist from the Medical University of South Carolina has been appointed to examine Roof over the weekend at the Charleston County jail ahead of of Monday’s hearing.

As of yet the judge has not delayed the start of the sentencing trial, which is to get under way at Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.