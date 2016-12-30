About 200,000 in South Carolina have ObamaCare

As talk of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) grows, the private foundation Commonwealth Fund says about 200,000 South Carolinians have gained health insurance through the legislation.

Sara Collins of the fund told South Carolina Radio Network that a study undertaken by the organization finds a repeal without a replacement for those who gained insurance through it would be a step backwards. “This would really mean it would reverse the gains we’ve made in South Carolina,” said Collins.

She said even if a total repeal is done in incriminates over a few years it could still have a devastating result to those who have insurance through what has become known as ObamaCare. “Even the talk about repealing it with a delay, even for a short time could bring a lot of disruption to the individual market in South Carolina where so many have gained health insurance,” Collins said. “That kind of protection that is enabling people finical access to doctors is really at risk under a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.”

President-elect Donald Trump has said a repeal of ObamaCare will be one of the first thing he does in office and he has the support of both houses of the Republican controlled Congress.

Despite Trump being elected, the ACA is still in effect until further notice. That means 2017 open enrollment is still the only time to shop for coverage and get cost assistance for 2017.