Judge denies request to delay Dylann Roof competency hearing

U.S. federal judge denies request to delay a second competency hearing for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

Surveillance image shows a man believed to be Roof entering Emanuel AME Church about an hour before the shooting (Charleston Police Department)

Hours after federal court judge ordered a second competency hearing for Roof on Thursday, defense attorneys have asked to delay the hearing for at least

According to the Post and Courier Roof’s standby attorney David Bruck filed a motion under seal questioning Roof’s competency as they head into the sentencing phase of the trial.

Roof, who was convicted earlier this month of killing nine parishioners inside a Charleston church last year, said on Wednesday he planned to give an opening statement but would not be calling witnesses or presenting evidence to avoid a death sentence.

Bruck said that could be a sign Roof is mentally unfit to serve as his own attorney.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel ordered the mental evaluation be completed this weekend with a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday morning.

 

 


