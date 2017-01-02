New proposal would charge illegal drug dealers with involuntary manslaughter for overdose deaths

Drug dealers who sell heroin or other substances that end up causing a buyer’s overdose death could be charged with involuntary manslaughter under legislation proposed for the upcoming Statehouse session.

The new bill comes against a backdrop of rising overdose deaths from opioids, particularly heroin laced with fentanyl or other relatively new compounds. South Carolina has seen an increase in heroin overdose deaths since 2010, although not as high as the national average — which is nearing levels the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers epidemic. However, the Palmetto State reported a 43 percent increase in overdose deaths due to synthetic opioids from 2014 to 2015.

A proposal prefiled last month by State Sen. Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, would add an additional definition for involuntary manslaughter to include “reckless disregard of the safety of others, which may include the unlawful sale or delivery of a controlled substance,” that causes another person’s death.

Hembree, a former prosecutor himself, does not think sellers or traffickers see true consequences for the deaths they cause. But he believes current state law would already give a judge and prosecutors power to pursue manslaughter charges against illegal sellers.

“I really, in my heart of hearts, believe that the current common law definition… encompasses that conduct now,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “But it’s unclear enough among the bench and the bar that I felt it was worth defining specifically.”

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show South Carolina saw a 57 percent increase in heroin overdose deaths from 2014-15. State health officials and law enforcement have been frustrated by synthetic drugs made in labs that change the formula once the Drug Enforcement Agency starts cracking down. For example, a Spartanburg woman died after taking the morphine alternative U-47700, or “pink,” earlier this year. But investigators said they could not charge the man who gave it to her because the drug was not specifically banned at the time.

Hembree’s proposal would also increase the maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter up to 15 years from the current 5 years. “It would give another tool to a sentencing judge as he or she considers the conduct and prior criminal history,” the senator said. “There were those circumstances where the five was insufficient, particularly considering it’s parole-eligible.”