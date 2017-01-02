Legislation would ease South Carolina’s public records process

A bill prefiled in the South Carolina Senate this year would ease the red tape that comes with challenging public records request, particularly when the government agency denies that request.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, the measure introduced in the by Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, would allow state administrative hearing officers to handle disputes involving open records requests made under South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act.

Under current state law, any appeals for record denials can sometimes wait up to a year for a circuit court judge to rule on the request. Campsen believes that administrative hearing officers would be able to handle the cases in a more timely manner.

South Carolina Press Association executive director Bill Rogers told the newspaper another aspect of the proposed bill is that individuals and organizations would not necessarily need to hire an attorney to challenge the denial of a request before a hearing officer.

Rogers said the legislation require agencies to release the records within 30 calendar days after approvals for a request. Current law does not set a timeframe for when documents have to be released.

The bill includes proposals from past legislation that Campsen said are favored by county and municipal governments, in an effort to overcome their opposition.