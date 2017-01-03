SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s members of Congress distanced themselves from an unsuccessful House GOP effort to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics.

— New highway fatality data shows that 975 people died on South Carolina roadways in 2016, down from 2015 but still high for this decade.

— Forecasters say there is a chance for frozen weather in the Midlands and Upstate this weekend.

— A legislative panel will decide if residents should vote on South Carolina’s two newest proposed towns.