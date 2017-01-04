Group claims book that SC gives families of traffic victims is unconstitutional

The American Humanist Association is calling for South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) to end its practice of providing a free Christian-themed book on grieving to family of loved ones killed in car crashes, arguing the practice violates the Constitution’s First Amendment.

The organization sent a letter to the agency in response to an Anderson County woman who received the book after a wreck that killed her father. The Humanists Association claims DPS sent the victim’s family a book about grieving that touts a Christian message. The book “A Time to Grieve” features a small cross on the cover as well as touting Bible passages and Christian beliefs in its pages.

“There is no reason that the state should be assuming that the families of accident victims are Christian and would welcome a Christian message or any particular religious message for that matter,” AHA legal director David Niose said. Niose said his organization does not object to Christianity, but rather the Department of Public Safety’s actions he said violates the First Amendment.

South Carolina saw more than 970 deaths in motor vehicle accidents the past two years. A DPS spokeswoman said the department recently began sending a copy of “Time to Grieve” to each victim’s family, although it hoped victims would focus on the book’s message of handling grief instead of its minor Christian themes.

“Through the years, family members have reached out to the department in search of resources following a motor vehicle collision.” spokeswoman Sherri Iacobelli said in a statement. “In addition to meeting our basic mission of investigating the collision, victims’ families receive a sympathy card from us; a booklet that provides guidance about planning and considerations after a sudden loss; and the ‘A Time to Grieve’ booklets, which we recently began disseminating.”

The Humanist Association letter threatens legal action if DPS does not respond with a plan to “rectify” its actions.

Niose insists a government agency providing a free book that promotes religious values is a violation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause. Under previous court interpretations of the First Amendment clause, government agencies cannot publicly endorse one religion over another, or religion over non-religion.

“We are not trying to be anti-Christian in any way.” Niose said. “We would be objecting just as stringently if we saw the state send out a Muslim book to a grieving family, or a Hindu book.”

The individual who received the book told the Humanist Association she considers herself an atheist and contacted the group’s Blythewood office to file the report. The Humanist Association advocates for non-religious individuals who commonly identify as atheists or freethinkers.