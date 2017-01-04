SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Forecasters are growing increasingly confident that the Upstate will see at least some snow this weekend, but are less sure of the Midlands.

— Dylann Roof insists he does not have mental health problems and asked a jury to disregard previous statements to the contrary by his attorneys.

— An Aiken County legislator has now been suspended from office after his formal indictment on domestic violence charges.

— South Carolina Electric & Gas Company has changed plans for removing coal tar from a river near Columbia.