Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Friday declared a state of emergency, making it easier for various state agencies to coordinate and use necessary equipment for an expected winter storm overnight.

Haley signed an executive order declaring the emergency, which will last from Friday to midnight Sunday. The order means the state’s Emergency Operations Plan takes effect and requires state agencies to follow it. The order makes it easier for those agencies to request equipment from the National Guard during storm prep work and response in the storm’s aftermath. It also places Guard personnel on standby for potential storm response.

The National Weather Service has previously declared a Winter Storm Warning for 16 counties in the Upstate and Piedmont: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York counties. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for seven additional counties in the northern Midlands: Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda.

Upstate counties and those along the North Carolina border from Oconee to Chesterfield are expected to receive measurable amounts of snow through Saturday morning. Sleet has already fallen across much of the Upstate and trace amounts of snow were reported in the Charlotte region.

National Weather Service forecasters say the amount of snow depends upon when a arctic cold air mass will arrive in the state and impact a separate pocket of rain that had been falling across much of the state Friday.

South Carolina transportation officials said crews spent much of Friday placing salt, brine, and sand on roads to help them avoid icing over once conditions drop below freezing. “Our crews are seasoned and experienced. They know where our trouble spots are, so they’ll hit those,” Department of Transportation Chief Engineer of Operations Andy Leaphart said.

Haley’s counterparts in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina have already declared states of emergencies.