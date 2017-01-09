Gov. Haley’s State of the State speech likely to be farewell address, as well

Gov. Nikki Haley is scheduled give what will most likely be her final State of the State speech on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

The speech originally was expected to be held a week later on Wednesday, January 18. But The Post and Courier reports that Haley’s U.S. Senate confirmation hearing as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is tentatively planned for that same date in Washington, D.C.

Haley’s speech will likely also serve as her farewell address. The governor is set to resign her position and become U.N. ambassador after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Haley has said she will stay at her current job until she is confirmed by the Senate. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will then most likely succeed Haley as governor.

The annual State of the State speech outlines the governor’s agenda for the new year and traditionally takes less than two hours to deliver. However, it’s not clear if Haley will take a different tack since she may not hold the office in another month.

Haley’s staff has not commented at this point on what will be the governor’s focus.