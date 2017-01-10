Former Moore senator dies after cancer battle

A former state senator from Spartanburg County has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Former State Sen. David Turnipseed was a Moore attorney who served as a Democrat in the Senate from 1976 until 1984. He was 71 years old, according to his obituary in the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

The Alabama native graduated from Western Carolina University and played for the varsity football team. He later attended and got his degree from the University of South Carolina Law School.

Turnipseed had a low-profile career in the Senate, sponsoring successful 1980 legislation that required hearings for driver’s license revocations and suspensions be held in the county where the driver was arrested. He also pushed for stricter definitions of criminal sexual conduct in 1978.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg. A service honoring his memory will follow at 4 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions in Turnipseed’s memory be made to Tyger River Presbyterian Church, The Carpenter’s Table, or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.