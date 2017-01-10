Michael Slager’s federal trial set for May

Attorneys on both sides of a federal case against a former North Charleston police officer who shot Walter Scott are in agreement about a date for his upcoming federal trial.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports a filing this week in U.S. District Court indicates that prosecutors and defense lawyers have agreed on a May 1 court date for Michael Slager.

Slager was indicted on three federal charges last year for shooting Scott during an April 4, 2015 traffic stop. The shooting was caught on bystander video which appeared to show Slager firing at Scott’s back as Scott fled from a struggle between the two men.

However, the federal case may have to wait. A state murder trial against Slager ended in a mistrial late last year after Charleston-area jurors failed to reached a unanimous verdict in the case. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she plans to retry that case in March.

The newspaper also reports that Slager’s defense attorneys want a jury pool for his federal trial picked from all parts of the state.