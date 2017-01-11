Legislators push to renew SC agency that helps protect land from development

Two key legislators are joining with a new nonprofit group in an attempt to save a South Carolina state agency which helps buy and protect land from development.

The S.C. Conservation Bank’s authorization expires in June 2018, but supporters say any re-authorization for the tiny agency needs to happen this year so its budget will still be intact for the fiscal year that ends in July. The bank helps secure grants or seed money to purchase land for protection and also provides financial resources to help landowners secure conservation easements that prevent their property from being developed. The agency said it has protected more than 280,000 acres since its creation in 2002.

“It’s very important that we preserve the quality of life that we as native South Carolinians enjoy,” State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said in a press conference Wednesday. “Even if you’re not an outdoorsman, the quality of life is attracting people to come here and makes our economy so vibrant.”

Campsen said he and State Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, are hoping to use their connections in each respective chamber to ensure the bank’s reauthorization. Opponents have challenged whether the agency is still needed, given the amount of land it has protected. The state’s Legislative Audit Council is reviewing the Conservation Bank’s records to find if the agency is efficiently spending money.

Also getting involved is the relatively new Palmetto Land and Water Legacy Alliance — a partnership of conservation groups and businesses statewide. The group pointed to preserved land that has since become popular with the public — such as Stumphouse Mountain, Morris Island Lighthouse and the Lake Conestee Nature Park in Greenville.

Campsen said the bank is more urgently needed now that more people are retiring to South Carolina, which he believes is at least partly due to the state’s natural beauty. “If we don’t preserve that, we will end up like the Rust Belt, where the quality of life has been so ravaged because there were not protections like this while the Industrial Revolution was developing up there,” he told news outlets.