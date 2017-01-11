SCRN Noon Newscast (Audio)

A legislative committee seeking solutions for a $25 billion gap in what South Carolina has promised its state employee retirees vs. what it has in assets are warning they’ll need to make expensive changes to fix it. The Joint Committee on Pension Review issued recommendations Tuesday… including increasing the amount that state government pays into the system… assuming a lower return on investment… and limiting the number of state agencies which oversee the fund.
