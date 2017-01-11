Sen. Lindsey Graham questions attorney general nominee

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee Tuesday during his lengthy confirmation hearing.

Graham asked Jeff Sessions about cyberattacks in the U.S. potentially carried out by foreign governments. “Do you think the Russians were behind hacking into our election?” Graham said.

“I’ve done no research into that. I know just what the media said about it,” Sessions answered.

Graham also asked Sessions if he supports the continuation of Guantanamo Bay being used as a prison for foreign terrorist detainees. “Senator Graham, I think it’s designed for that purpose. It fits that purpose marvelously well” Sessions responded.

Opponents of Sessions primarily focused on allegations of racism leveled against the Alabama senator related from comments he made in the 1980s. Criticism of Sessions ended up derailing his nomination to federal court by Ronald Reagan in 1986. “I didn’t prepare myself well in 1986 and there was an organized effort to caricature me as something that wasn’t true. It was very painful. I didn’t know how to respond,” Sessions told Graham.

Graham and fellow South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said they are voting for Sessions’ nomination. “I will enthusiastically endorse you,” Graham told Sessions Tuesday.

Scott, the only black Republican serving in the U.S. Senate also backed his colleague. “I have gotten to know Jeff over my four years in the Senate, and have found him to be a consistently fair person,” he said Monday in a statement. “I will continue working for what I believe is in the best interest of my state and my nation, such as criminal justice reform and stopping illegal immigration.”

A Judiciary Committee member, Graham offered his endorsement during his allotted questioning time. Graham also spoke of what he said was a 15-year friendship with Sessions.

Graham’s questioning of Sessions was interrupted twice by protestors.