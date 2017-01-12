Push to change way S.C. Education Superintendent post is filled

Saying it’s time to change the way South Carolina’s top education official is chosen, the current Superintendent of Education told the Senate Education Committee Wednesday that she favors a changing her job to a position appointed by the governor instead of an elected office as it is now.

Superintendent Molly Spearman told the committee there are few qualified individuals who are willing to devote to the effort of running for an elected statewide office. “Having run a statewide campaign, I can tell you it’s grueling and there are very few folks who are qualified in education and business who will commit to that,” Spearman told the committee.

The change would need voters’s approval to amend the state’s constitution. “Please consider putting on the ballot a referendum for the people of South Carolina to decide that the state superintendent of education whether or not he or she should be appointed by the governor,” Spearman urged the committee.

“I know we’ve been debating this for over six years,” Spearman told the committee, noting how Gov. Nikki Haley has been seeking the change. “The point is it’s time to let the people of South Carolina to decide on this issue.”