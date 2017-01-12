Sen. Graham co-sponsoring bill to end UN funding because of Israel vote

South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is co-sponsor of a bill that would end U.S. funding to the United Nations until the U.N. Security Council repeals a resolution condemning Israeli settlements on the West Bank.

Graham introduced the bill in the Senate on Thursday. If approved, it could cost the UN around $8 billion that it gets from the United States each year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, is also a co-sponsor.

The senator told the Washington Examiner that U.S. funding makes up 22 percent of the UN’s total budget. Graham said he does not think it’s a good investment for the American taxpayer to give money to an organization that condemns what he says is the only democracy in the Middle East.

The UN Security Council in December approved a resolution condemning Israel for building settlements in the occupied West Bank, land that Palestinians claim for their future state. The UN resolution stated the settlements are in violation of international law.

As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, the U.S. retains the ability to veto any resolution. The outgoing Obama Administration abstained on the vote, which allowed it to pass 14-0.