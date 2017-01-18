SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman is confident that Gov. Nikki Haley has the necessary votes to be the next UN ambassador.

— A recent study shows that some school districts around SC — particularly rural areas — are facing a severe teacher shortage.

— The DMV director says the results could be “problematic” if the state does not comply with the federal Real ID Act.

— A judge set bond for suspended State Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, on more severe domestic violence charges.