Trump-linked company seeks cleanup agreement for North Charleston property it acquired

A company owned by President-elect Donald Trump is seeking South Carolina’s approval to limit its liability for pollution at a North Charleston industrial site.

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, DB Pace Acquisitions lists the president-elect as owner. The firm has asked the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for a voluntary cleanup contract to deal with contamination on land it recently acquired.

Under the proposal, DHEC would not hold DB Pace accountable for pollution caused by the site’s former owner Lockheed Martin. In turn, DB Pace will test soil and groundwater, and control any contamination it might find.

Neither DBP nor the site’s previous owner Titan Atlas are thought to have polluted the ground. Instead, regulators blamed an adhesive bond plant Lockheed Martin Corp. operated until 1997. Contamination includes chlorinated solvents discovered in the groundwater. Lockheed Martin has been responsible for the cleanup costs since 1993.

If the voluntary cleanup contract for DB Pace is approved, DHEC would limit that company’s liability. But the company would be liable for any future pollution caused at the site. State regulators said they have not decided whether to approve the contract for a limited site cleanup.