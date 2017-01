Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The judge in Dylann Roof’s federal trial may soon unseal confidential documents related to the case.

— A state Senate panel has advanced proposed tougher penalties for those who hurt or kill police animals.

— The state Supreme Court has ruled the state constitution must be fixed on the issue of who becomes lieutenant governor.

— A teen is facing multiple charges after he and two others were caught on an Anderson County school campus with a loaded gun.