Man sentenced to seven years for robbing Allendale post office

A Barnwell man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to robbing the Allendale Post Office with a gun last year.

23-year-old Cory Sargent pleaded guilty in July to a charge of brandishing a weapon during a cime of violence.

Federal prosecutors said Sargent walked into the lobby of the Allendale Post Office on Jan. 20 last year and asked for a price list for money orders. He left the post office after he was told the answer but returned a few minutes later armed with a gun.

Sargent pointed the weapon at the postmaster, prosecutors said, demanded all money orders and fled the scene on foot with 36 blank orders.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Sargent on Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Columbia.

The case was investigated by agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Allendale Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Barnwell Police Department, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Probation, Pardon and Parole Services.