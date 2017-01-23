EF-2 tornado confirmed in southern Midlands

A team of meteorologists have confirmed it was a tornado that caused some of the worst storm damage in three countries across the Southern Midlands lats weekend.

The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado touched down amidst the damage that stretched from Blackville to Cope in the southern Midlands. The area — about 50 miles south of Columbia and 20 miles southwest of Orangeburg –suffered damage to at least five homes and hundreds of downed power lines and trees, according to the Orangeburg Times & Democrat. There were no reports of serious injury.

Tornadoes are ranked on the Enfahnced Fujita script from the lowest level EF-0 to the maximum 2. An EF-2 storm has winds between 111 and 135 miles per hour. It was the strongest tornado to hit the state in 16 months, since one hit Charleston County and damaged dozens of homes on Johns Island in September 2015.

It was among several tornadoes that were part of a storm that struck across the Southeast last week. 18 deaths were attributed to it, 14 of them in Georgia.

NWS reports suggest the tornado touched down in Barnwell County near Blackville before moving east across parts of Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.