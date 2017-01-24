Judge sets Michael Slager state retrial in August

The former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott during a traffic stop in April of 2015 will have his second state trial in August.

According to the Post and Courier Circuit Judge Clifton Newman Tuesday during a hearing approved a defense motion to move Michael Slager’s second state trial to Aug. 28.

Slager’s first state trial ended in a mistrial when the 12-member jury panel could not reach agreement that Slager, 35, should be convicted of murder or manslaughter, or be acquitted in death of Scott on April 4, 2015.

The judge took into account the conflict with Slager’s May 1 trial in federal court. Newman said he could take another look at scheduling if anything happens to the federal civil rights case.

Slager pulled over Scott, 50, for a broken brake light. After Scott ran, Slager fried a Taser at Scott. But the two got into a struggle Slager said. The officer said Scott grabbed the Taser and turned it against him, drawing his gunfire.

A bystander’s video showed Scott running away as Slager opened fire. Five of eight gunshots hit Scott in the back.