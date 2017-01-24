Haley steps down after Senate confirms her as next UN ambassador

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed Gov. Nikki Haley as the next United Nations ambassador, voting 96-4 in favor of the South Carolina governor.

Haley stepped down from the Governor’s Office shortly after the vote. Moments later, at roughly 6:35 pm, Henry McMaster was sworn in as South Carolina’s 117th governor. He will fill out the remaining two years of Haley’s term until the 2018 election. Haley is the first South Carolina governor to resign her post since 1965, when then-Gov. Donald Russell left his position for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Governor Nikki Haley was the right governor for the right time in South Carolina’s history,” SCGOP Chairman Matt Moore said in a statement. “She has led our state through many difficult days with grace and humility. We will miss Governor Haley’s strong, principled leadership- but we’ll also miss her compassion, kindness, and love for our state. Governor Haley, Michael, and their children are in our prayers as they begin this new chapter.”

There was bipartisan support for Haley despite her lack of foreign policy credentials. Senate Democrats, for the most part, praised Haley for her time as governor and for her willingness to publicly go against Trump on some issues she felt it necessary.

“I think most of us understand the United States leading on issues of human rights, leading on issues of conscience,” U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-MD, said. “That the American values that we all hold dear and want to promote all around the world are things that she has the ability to communicate and cares deeply about. And I think people were very impressed.”

Sens. Chris Coons, D-DE; Martin Heinrich, D-NM; Bernie Sanders, D-VT; and Tom Udall, D-NM were the lone “no” votes against Haley’s confirmation.