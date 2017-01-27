Aiken County farmers want water use restrictions for Megafarms

Small farmers in Aiken County claim there is a David and Goliath-like battle over water use on the Edisto River.

At a public hearing by the House Legislative Oversight Committee this week, several farmers asked that the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) place more regulations on two large agricultural industrial complexes that consume a several hundred thousands of gallons of water from the South Fork Edisto River each year.

Ray Manser of Windsor asked the committee to establish a Capacity Use Area in Aiken County after seeing the effect one of the “megafarms” had on the river near his home.

“Capacity Use is necessary now, not several years from now and not after the in-terminal studies are finished in 2018,” said Manser. “The crisis is happening right now and we need help.”

Capacity Use Areas are regions of land where officials say drawing too much water could permanently damage underground aquifers and restrict water flow in streams and rivers. Manser claimed from his research on DHEC data that the farm in a three-month time withdrew, “a quantity of water equivalent to more than half of what the entire city of of Aiken withdrew in the same year.”

The 3,700-acre Walther Farms has permission from the state to draw up to 9 billion gallons of water from the river each year for its potato farm near Windsor.

Walther’s neighbors object to the state’s fair use law of water saying that DHEC water flow calculations do not match up to the reality of the Edisto. They say this miscalculation leaves their farms without enough water to grow crops. An Aiken County farmer Doug Busby claims that creeks on his property regularly run below their expected levels because of overuse by the megafarms.

“This problem will ultimately be a statewide problem,” Busby said. “But because we have 60 percent of the state’s total agricultural withdrawals located on the Edisto, we have felt the effects of this law and its dangerous regulations first.”

Residents were also concerns that the big farms do not have to provide information on their herbicide and pesticide practices. Farm owner Grace Vance worries that these chemicals could leak back into the Edisto River system and pollute the water.

Vance said the current definition of agriculture allows farms to apply, “any herbicide, any pesticide or any manure fertilizer without any permit or any notice to adjoining properties.”

The oversight committee meets regularly to evaluate the direction of the each state agency and gives the public the opportunity to recommend changes based on their personal experience.