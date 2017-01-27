Bill would allow out of state individuals to carry concealed weapons in South Carolina

Proposed legislation filed in the state House would allow out-of-state residents to carry concealed weapons in South Carolina.

According to the State newspaper the bill is opposed by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The S.C. Sheriff’s Association likely will take a position on the bill in the near future, a spokesman said Thursday.

State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, is a lead sponsor of the bill. He pointed out that the legislature passed a law last year allowing Georgia citizens with concealed weapons permits from that state to carry in South Carolina. But opponents note there is no training requirement for obtaining a concealed weapons permit in Georgia as there is in South Carolina. Individuals wanting a CWP in South Carolina have to be 21 and take firearms safety training.

Under the proposed legislation, someone from a state such as Alabama — where an 18-year-old can carry concealed weapons without any training — could come into South Carolina with a legally-concealed handgun.

A statement emailed to the newspaper from the NRA said the bill is in line with the organization’s goals.