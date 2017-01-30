Clemson national championship license plates approved by Senate

Clemson University’s 2016 football national championship is another step closer to getting its own South Carolina license plate.

State senators last week passed a proposal by State Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, allowing the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to produce and sell the special plates.

The State newspaper reports that the plates would cost $70 along with the regular DMV registration fees. Scholarships at Clemson would be the beneficiary of any profits made from the sale of the special plates.

The “1” plate would be a very special and unique one reserved exclusively for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

The legislation will now go to the South Carolina House, where it will most likely pass.