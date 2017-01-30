Greenville resident from Iran says she’s barred from returning home after Trump executive order

A former Clemson doctoral student who now works at a Greenville tech firm has been caught up in the Trump Administration’s executive order that bars foreign nationals from seven Mideast countries from traveling to the United States.

While most attention on the order is on refugees and new immigrants from those countries, immigration officials are also barring legal American residents traveling from those nations with green cards. That’s apparently what ensnared Nazanin Zinouri on her way back to Greenville from Iran this weekend.

Zinouri, a legal American resident the past six years, had traveled back to her native country to visit family last week. The former Clemson student said in a Facebook post that she rushed to buy return tickets earlier than she planned after learning about the proposed executive order last week. She traveled to Dubai, but said she soon ran into problems as she tried to board an American flight.

“After waiting in the line to get my documents checked and after 40 minutes of waiting, I was ready to board the plane to Washington, only to have officers ask me to live (sic) the boarding area. ‘For security reasons your boarding is denied.’!!! Yes after almost 7 years of living (in the) United States, I got deported!!!”

Trump’s order does not explicitly apply to legal permanent residents of the U.S. However, in cases like Zinouri’s and others’, it appears federal agencies may also be applying the order to these green-card holders. The New York Times reports White House officials said green-card holders from the seven affected countries who are outside the United States would need a case-by-case waiver to return.

A federal judge’s ruling on Saturday blocked the government from deporting arriving legal residents who were caught up by enforcement of the presidential order. But it stopped short of letting them into the country until the case could be heard in court.

Zinouri was upset about her life suddenly turned upside-down. “No one warned me when I was leaving, no one cared what will happen to my dog or my job or my life (in SC),” she wrote. “No one told me what I should do with my car that is still parked at the airport parking. Or what to do with my house and all my belongings. They didn’t say it with words but with their actions, that my life doesn’t matter. Everything I worked for all these years doesn’t matter.”

Zinouri could apply for a waiver, or seek to try again once the order expires after 90 days. South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on Twitter that his office has gotten in touch with Zinouri and is working to help her. Graham said he opposes applying the travel ban to green-card holders and worries the order was applied with little consultation from State Department, Pentagon, Justice Department or Department of Homeland Security.

Besides Iran, the other countries whose citizens are affected by the order include Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.