Community meeting Tuesday on environmental impact of future $4.5 billion port

A meeting Tuesday night will discuss a proposed cargo terminal planned along the Savannah River in Jasper County.

The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking community feedback as it prepares to begin an environmental impact study for the future Jasper Ocean Terminal. The $4.5 billion, 1,500-acre port is tentatively scheduled to open in 2025.

Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. scoping meeting at Hardeeville Elementary School will be part of the agency’s public comment process. Interested parties will also be able to submit additional comments for 30 days. The Corps of Engineers will then set the study’s parameters before a third-party contractor begins work on the $15 million study itself.

“This is a very large project with a lot of different components as far as the navigation, roads and the rail,” project manager Matt Ball said. “So, at this point, I don’t know that we could say precisely how long it will be before a draft assessment could come out.”However, the Hilton Head Island Packet reports the expectation is that it will take about four years to complete.

Ball said the Corps wants Jasper County residents and neighbors to weigh in about any concerns they have for the site across the river from Tybee National Wildlife Refuge.

The Georgia and South Carolina ports authorities are partnering to build the terminal to handle ships once Savannah and Charleston reach full capacity next decade.