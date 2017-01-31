University of South Carolina Rule of Law Collaborative on travel ban

Frustration and anger in the United State and abroad in response to the President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, which banned people from certain countries that are mainly Muslim.

Deputy Director of the University of South Carolina Rule of Law Collaborative Hamid Khan told South Carolina Radio Network that the president is trying to do what other presidents have done, but he may be doing it differently. “That he seeks to eliminate radical Islamic terror. And this is not all together dissimilar from the Bush administration or the Obama administration because of course terrorism is of great concern to the American people,” said Khan.

Khan said that all the attention given to the situation could put the U.S. in a negative light on the international stage. “Trying to persuade countries to adopt our policies when we in this type situation find ourselves at odds with so many other countries. That can be as varied as the British prime minster to much of the Muslim world” Khan said.

“Many of the individuals who have been directly affected are those who were already permitted to board planes on their way and in transit to the United States and then detained by U.S. immigration officials upon their arrival,” said Khan.

The executive order still makes life uncertain for other Muslims abroad who had assisted the American military and whose hopes for entry to the U.S. have dimmed.

There were protests over the weekend at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport after a former Clemson doctoral student from Iran was pulled off her plane while trying to return to Greenville.

