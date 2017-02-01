SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— An Oconee County radio station said hackers caused it to repeatedly play profanity on the air against President Donald Trump.

— A prominent Camden attorney who leads the South Carolina State Guard says he will run for a seat in Congress should it open next month.

— Legislators have chosen a Circuit Court judge from Sumter as South Carolina’s newest state Supreme Court justice.

— Coastal officials say the tourism industry needs continually replenish sanded on South Carolina’s beaches.