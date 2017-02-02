SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s junior senator says fears about President Trump’s choice for education secretary are overblown, as her support erodes on the GOP side.

–The expansion of I-526 in Charleston — which has fallen into a zombie-like standby status — may see new life.

— Officials in Walhalla are getting complaints about the removal of the Confederate battle flag from a memorial on state property.

— Anderson County residents are critical of cleanup efforts on a gasoline spill near Belton more than two years ago.