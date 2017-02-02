Search to resume Friday for missing security worker at state-owned power plant

Rescue workers will resume their search Friday morning for a security worker who has been missing two days at a state-owned power station in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Michael Curry has not been seen since he was patrolling the Jeffries Hydroelectric Station outside Moncks Corner on Wednesday evening. Santee Cooper Law Enforcement Chief Rory Avant said employees realized Curry missed a radio check around 6:45 p.m.

“Lt. Curry’s always been an exceptional worker, very prompt,” Avant said. “It’s out of character for him to be missed.”

Investigators said security camera footage showed Curry making the rounds on schedule, but part of his walk would have taken him to areas that are away from cameras.

Berkeley County Rescue Squad Chief Bill Salisbury said searchers are using thermal cameras, bloodhounds, and have sent divers into nearby Lake Moultrie. “It’s a possibility he may have fallen into the lake,” he said. “We don’t know for a fact. But we are searching with divers around the area where we think he could have been walking and possibly fallen in.”

Avant emphasized they do not know if Curry fell into the lake or the nearby Tailrace Canal. His car was still parked in the station’s lot and Sheriff Duane Lewis said Curry’s cell phone continues to “ping” in the area.

Santee Cooper officials said Curry was a contract officer with Security Management of SC and had worked with their facilities for 15 years. He is married and has grown children, according to Avant.