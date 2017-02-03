Former Aiken County high school officer charged with sexual battery

A former school resource officer has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a teen while working at an Aiken County high school.

The warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says 56-year-old Donald Henry Jr., of North Augusta was charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years old, no aggravated force or coercion. He was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center on Friday.

Investigators say Henry committed sexual battery with a 17-year-old student at Midland Valley High School several times between October and January. He worked as an SRO at the school near the Burnettown community. A sheriff’s office spokesman said Henry resigned before the investigation began.

He faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.

The Aiken County School District said in a statement that Henry had worked at Midland Valley since 2005, with a break for military service. District officials said the student involved denied any “inappropriate contact.”

“We are terribly disappointed by today’s arrest of a former school resource officer entrusted with providing a safe learning environment for our students and faculty members,” the district said. “We are pleased to put this matter behind us and continue our focus on accelerated learning for all students.”