SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A Greenville tech firm employee stuck in Iran because of President Trump’s travel ban has now returned to the U.S.

— More than 200,000 SC residents signed up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act before this year’s enrollment ended last week.

— A Columbia firefighter has suspended now he’s been identified as a person of interest in a fatal suspected arson.

— The state House Speaker pro tempore has said he’ll enter the race for Congress this spring if it opens.